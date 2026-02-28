Nutrien Ltd. $NTR Shares Acquired by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 251.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,610 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $12,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 193.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in Nutrien by 86.6% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 118,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 55,140 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 67,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Stock Up 2.7%

Nutrien stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.21. The stock has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.73. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $45.78 and a 1-year high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 8.43%.Nutrien’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.24.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien’s business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.

Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.

