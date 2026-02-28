Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $51.29 Million Stock Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 414,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,006 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $51,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target (up from $152.00) on shares of Amphenol in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Amphenol from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Fox Advisors reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $11,360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total transaction of $75,885,432.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,863,955.89. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Down 1.7%

APH stock opened at $145.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.84. The company has a market cap of $179.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.98. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $167.04.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 29.94%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.