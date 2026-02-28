Eaton Vance High Income Municipal ETF (EVYM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on March 5th

Eaton Vance High Income Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:EVYM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1913 per share on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th.
Eaton Vance High Income Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of Eaton Vance High Income Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.72. Eaton Vance High Income Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $51.01.
Eaton Vance High Income Municipal ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance High Income Municipal ETF
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- The Man Who Predicted the iPhone Says Buy These 3 Companies
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance High Income Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance High Income Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.