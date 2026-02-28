Eaton Vance High Income Municipal ETF (EVYM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on March 5th

Eaton Vance High Income Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:EVYM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1913 per share on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th.

Eaton Vance High Income Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Eaton Vance High Income Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.72. Eaton Vance High Income Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $46.11 and a 52 week high of $51.01.

Eaton Vance High Income Municipal ETF Company Profile

The Eaton Vance High Income Municipal ETF (EVYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund actively invests in US municipal debt that are exempt from federal income tax, primarily having a below investment grade rating and maturities with ten or more years. Securities are selected based on issuers creditworthiness. EVYM was launched on Feb 25, 2025 and is issued by Eaton Vance.

