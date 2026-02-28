Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

Nicolet Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 14.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nicolet Bankshares to earn $8.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

Nicolet Bankshares Price Performance

Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $152.83 on Friday. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1 year low of $97.90 and a 1 year high of $163.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.19. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity

Nicolet Bankshares ( NYSE:NIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.18. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $103.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.67 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Bruce Atwell sold 6,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $994,386.12. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 34,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,375.38. The trade was a 15.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nicolet Bankshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 3,940.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 45.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Through its subsidiary, Nicolet National Bank, it provides a range of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, individuals and nonprofit organizations across northeastern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The company’s branch network, digital banking platform and commercial lending centers support its focus on community banking and regional growth.

The company offers deposit products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, alongside consumer and commercial lending solutions.

