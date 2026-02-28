Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on March 5th

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1905 per share on Thursday, March 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $46.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.73. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $43.59 and a one year high of $46.39.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMBS. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. VestGen Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 53,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,114.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 155,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after buying an additional 142,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Align Financial LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000.

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

