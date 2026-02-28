Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1148 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This is a 3.1% increase from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Down 0.6%
Shares of CGMS stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $28.08. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.75.
About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF
