Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 27th

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.1148 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This is a 3.1% increase from Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of CGMS stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $28.08. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.75.

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

