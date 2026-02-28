Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF $DBEF Stock Position Lifted by Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,499,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,314 shares during the period. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF accounts for 8.1% of Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $69,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DBEF. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 160,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,470,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 297,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,747,000 after acquiring an additional 19,870 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 411,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,099,000 after acquiring an additional 21,993 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

NYSEARCA:DBEF opened at $52.33 on Friday. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average is $48.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 0.64.

The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (DBEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities excluding North America. It is hedged for currency exposure from a USD point of view. DBEF was launched on Jun 9, 2011 and is managed by Xtrackers.

