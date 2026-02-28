Findlay Park Partners LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Findlay Park Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,653,409 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 30,100 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up approximately 1.9% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $185,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 323 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Capital One Financial dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Scotiabank set a $123.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.59.
EOG Resources Stock Up 2.4%
EOG Resources stock opened at $124.07 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.59 and a 1-year high of $130.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.49.
EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.00%.The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EOG Resources Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 44.79%.
Key Headlines Impacting EOG Resources
Here are the key news stories impacting EOG Resources this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings beat and operational strength — EOG topped EPS estimates, reported large YoY production gains and strong free cash flow, underpinning investor confidence. EOG Resources Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates on Higher Production Volumes
- Positive Sentiment: 2026 guidance emphasizes cash generation and growth — management outlined a $4.5B free cash flow target with ~5% oil growth and ~13% total production growth, supporting returns and buyback/dividend potential. EOG outlines $4.5B free cash flow target for 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade momentum — Wolfe Research raised its price target to $140 and kept an outperform rating, adding upward analyst pressure on the stock. Wolfe Research adjusts price target on EOG Resources to $140
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying — Aster Capital increased its stake materially, signaling additional investor interest. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Has $935,000 Stake in EOG Resources, Inc.
- Positive Sentiment: Capex plan supports production stability — Management plans ~$6.5B capex while keeping production at Q4 levels, balancing growth with returns. EOG keeping production at fourth-quarter levels with $6.5 billion capex plan
- Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan nudged its target higher to $125 but kept a neutral rating — modestly positive signal but not a conviction upgrade. JPMorgan adjusts EOG Resources PT to $125
- Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley maintains a Hold — analysts note solid fundamentals but see a balanced risk/reward, keeping some selling pressure possible. EOG Resources: Solid fundamentals but Hold rating
- Neutral Sentiment: Exploration interest abroad — commentary about U.S. players eyeing Middle East opportunities is strategic longer-term potential but uncertain near-term impact. Exploration drilling: US player excited about ‘size of the prize’ in Middle East
- Negative Sentiment: Susquehanna trimmed its price target from $151 to $144 — a downward PT revision that could cap near-term upside despite the firm retaining a positive rating. Susquehanna adjusts price target on EOG Resources to $144
- Negative Sentiment: Revenue pressure from commodity mix and costs — while EPS beat, revenue was affected by softer crude prices and higher costs, which could limit margin expansion if commodity prices weaken. EOG Resources Q4 revenue note
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 61,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685,125. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
EOG Resources Profile
EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand?alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).
As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than EOG Resources
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- The Biggest IPO Ever… Open to Everyday Folks
- Read this or regret it forever
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.