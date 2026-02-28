Findlay Park Partners LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Findlay Park Partners LLP cut its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,653,409 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 30,100 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources makes up approximately 1.9% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $185,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 323 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Capital One Financial dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Scotiabank set a $123.00 price objective on EOG Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.59.

EOG Resources Stock Up 2.4%

EOG Resources stock opened at $124.07 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.59 and a 1-year high of $130.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.49.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.00%.The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

Key Headlines Impacting EOG Resources

Here are the key news stories impacting EOG Resources this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 61,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685,125. This represents a 3.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) is an independent exploration and production company headquartered in Houston, Texas. Tracing its corporate origins to Enron Oil & Gas Company in the late 1990s, the company established itself as a stand?alone E&P operator and has grown into one of the largest U.S. upstream producers. EOG focuses on the exploration, development and production of crude oil, condensate, natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

As an upstream-focused company, EOG’s core activities include geologic and geophysical exploration, drilling and completion of wells, reservoir development, and the marketing of hydrocarbon production.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.