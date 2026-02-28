Unisys’ (UIS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Unisys in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Unisys in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Unisys stock opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. Unisys has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $6.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.44.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.26. Unisys had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $574.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.76 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Unisys will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Unisys by 12.4% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 24,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unisys by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 37,129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Unisys by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 163,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Unisys by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 102,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Sidoti sharply raised its FY2027 EPS view to $1.22 (from $0.81) and increased several quarterly forecasts, signaling a notably more constructive medium?term earnings outlook for Unisys. This guidance lift supports a stronger valuation case if execution keeps pace. Sidoti estimate changes

Sidoti sharply raised its FY2027 EPS view to $1.22 (from $0.81) and increased several quarterly forecasts, signaling a notably more constructive medium?term earnings outlook for Unisys. This guidance lift supports a stronger valuation case if execution keeps pace. Positive Sentiment: Sidoti also bumped multiple individual quarter estimates (examples: Q3 2026 to $0.88 and several 2027 quarters to the $0.22–$0.36 range), suggesting the firm expects improving profitability and momentum through 2026–2027. That can drive upside if revenue mix and margins improve as forecasted. Sidoti quarter-level changes

Sidoti also bumped multiple individual quarter estimates (examples: Q3 2026 to $0.88 and several 2027 quarters to the $0.22–$0.36 range), suggesting the firm expects improving profitability and momentum through 2026–2027. That can drive upside if revenue mix and margins improve as forecasted. Positive Sentiment: Needham reaffirmed a Buy rating and set a $4.00 price target (material upside from current levels), which provides an analyst?driven upside reference point that can attract investors looking for recovery plays. Needham reaffirmation

Needham reaffirmed a Buy rating and set a $4.00 price target (material upside from current levels), which provides an analyst?driven upside reference point that can attract investors looking for recovery plays. Neutral Sentiment: Third?party commentary (Seeking Alpha) highlights Unisys as a structural value opportunity but warns of “trap” risk — useful context for investors weighing value vs. execution risk; this keeps sentiment mixed rather than outright bullish. Seeking Alpha analysis

Third?party commentary (Seeking Alpha) highlights Unisys as a structural value opportunity but warns of “trap” risk — useful context for investors weighing value vs. execution risk; this keeps sentiment mixed rather than outright bullish. Negative Sentiment: Offsetting the positive revisions, Sidoti cut near?term estimates — notably Q1 2026 to a ($0.39) loss (from $0.11) and Q2 2026 to $0.08 (from $0.20) — which raises short?term execution risk and could keep the stock under pressure until results stabilize. Sidoti near-term cuts

Offsetting the positive revisions, Sidoti cut near?term estimates — notably Q1 2026 to a ($0.39) loss (from $0.11) and Q2 2026 to $0.08 (from $0.20) — which raises short?term execution risk and could keep the stock under pressure until results stabilize. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street Zen / American Banking News published an upgrade/positive note, adding third?party confirmation that some investors/analysts view the name more favorably. This can support short?term buying interest. Wall Street Zen upgrade

Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) is a global information technology company that delivers a broad portfolio of digital workplace, cloud and infrastructure, application and security services. Formed in 1986 through the merger of Burroughs Corporation and Sperry Corporation, Unisys combines decades of experience in IT modernization with a focus on secure, data-driven transformations for government and enterprise organizations.

The company operates two core business segments: Services and Technology.

