Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Buys 8,644 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF $MDYG

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,644 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 760.5% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF by 279.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $101.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.59 and a 1 year high of $102.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.60.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum. The selection universe for the S&P MidCap 400 Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $850 million and $3.8 billion.

