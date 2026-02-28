Findlay Park Partners LLP Sells 5,700 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Findlay Park Partners LLP decreased its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 319,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $78,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,389,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,380,652,000 after purchasing an additional 162,075 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,317,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,549,973,000 after acquiring an additional 506,507 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,687,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,770,448,000 after purchasing an additional 633,425 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $1,803,377,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,326,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,506,448,000 after purchasing an additional 375,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $405.00 price objective on Analog Devices and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.96.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.46, for a total value of $150,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 12,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,556.60. This represents a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.44, for a total value of $2,784,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 49,664 shares in the company, valued at $13,828,444.16. This trade represents a 16.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 57,743 shares of company stock worth $16,836,340 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: AI/data?center growth: ADI’s AI?driven data center products are reported to be growing ~50% and represent a roughly $2 billion run?rate opportunity, supporting expectations for continued double?digit growth in that end market. This is a clear driver of investor enthusiasm for the stock. ADI’s AI-Based Data Center Products Gain Traction

AI/data?center growth: ADI’s AI?driven data center products are reported to be growing ~50% and represent a roughly $2 billion run?rate opportunity, supporting expectations for continued double?digit growth in that end market. This is a clear driver of investor enthusiasm for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/price?target increases: Multiple firms have raised targets and reiterated buy/overweight views (Goldman Sachs, Benchmark, Morgan Stanley among others), lifting the consensus target near current levels and supporting further upside expectations. MarketBeat ADI coverage

Analyst upgrades/price?target increases: Multiple firms have raised targets and reiterated buy/overweight views (Goldman Sachs, Benchmark, Morgan Stanley among others), lifting the consensus target near current levels and supporting further upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Strong fundamentals and dividend boost: ADI recently beat EPS and revenue estimates, guided Q2 above street expectations, and raised the quarterly dividend — all signals that support bullish positioning and income?seeking demand. Earnings, guidance and dividend details

Strong fundamentals and dividend boost: ADI recently beat EPS and revenue estimates, guided Q2 above street expectations, and raised the quarterly dividend — all signals that support bullish positioning and income?seeking demand. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and peer comparisons: Media and research pieces (Zacks, Barchart) highlight ADI’s outperformance vs. semiconductor peers and profile it as a top growth idea — useful context but not new company?specific catalysts. Zacks: 52?week high take

Market commentary and peer comparisons: Media and research pieces (Zacks, Barchart) highlight ADI’s outperformance vs. semiconductor peers and profile it as a top growth idea — useful context but not new company?specific catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: Celebrity/TV mentions: Jim Cramer commented that he prefers names like Texas Instruments and Analog Devices over smaller peers, which can boost retail interest but is not a fundamental catalyst. Jim Cramer mention

Celebrity/TV mentions: Jim Cramer commented that he prefers names like Texas Instruments and Analog Devices over smaller peers, which can boost retail interest but is not a fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Confusing short?interest reports: Multiple short?interest entries show zero shares and “NaN” changes — likely a data/reporting glitch. No clear short squeeze signal emerges from these entries. (No reliable link — based on recent short?interest notices.)

Confusing short?interest reports: Multiple short?interest entries show zero shares and “NaN” changes — likely a data/reporting glitch. No clear short squeeze signal emerges from these entries. (No reliable link — based on recent short?interest notices.) Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Chief Accounting Officer Michael Sondel sold 4,199 shares at about $361. The sale (~$1.5M) and a 22% reduction in his reported stake can prompt some profit?taking or signal tactical rebalancing by insiders. Insider sale filing

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $355.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $310.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.03. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.65 and a 52-week high of $363.20.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.02%.The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.730-3.030 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.44%.

Analog Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: ADI) is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company’s product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

