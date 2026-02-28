Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Makes New $4.79 Million Investment in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 56,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Udine Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the third quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 62,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,684 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Finally, Huntleigh Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bloom Energy to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Bank of America set a $39.00 price target on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Bloom Energy to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.87.

In related news, insider Aman Joshi sold 10,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.60, for a total transaction of $1,756,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 210,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,957,654. The trade was a 4.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $34,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,189,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,277,730. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 268,788 shares of company stock valued at $45,575,889. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield partnership: Bloom and Brookfield announced a program worth up to $5 billion to deploy Bloom's fuel?cell systems for AI data centers and factories — a material commercial validation that supports future revenue growth tied to high?density AI power demand.

Backlog and guidance: Management has reported a large backlog (product backlog and total backlog figures cited) and set aggressive FY?2026 revenue and margin targets, supporting the growth narrative for enterprise and AI customers. Those operational metrics justify investor optimism over medium?term earnings expansion.

Momentum and performance: BE has outpaced peers YTD and is up substantially over the past year as investors rotate into clean?power and AI infrastructure plays, attracting momentum flows.

High?profile commentary: Jim Cramer reiterated the stock's volatility but said he'd feel more comfortable recommending BE after a pullback — publicity that raises awareness but is not an immediate catalyst.

Citi initiation: Citi initiated coverage with a neutral rating and a $162 target, signaling that some sell?side desks view the stock as fairly valued near current levels — which can cap near?term upside after the run.

Peer comparison: Analysts note Bloom outperforms peers like FuelCell Energy on earnings growth and ROIC but trades at a steep premium — a mixed signal for investors weighing growth vs. price.

Insider selling: CEO Kr Sridhar sold 200,000 shares (~$34M) on Feb. 24, reducing his stake — a high?profile sale that often triggers short?term profit taking and can pressure the stock.

Valuation risk: Multiple analysis pieces warn the stock may be "priced for perfection" — expensive multiples and high execution expectations are prompting some investors to lock in gains after the rally.

Bloom Energy Trading Down 7.8%

Bloom Energy stock opened at $155.49 on Friday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $180.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a PE ratio of -409.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 3.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.80.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.20. Bloom Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The firm had revenue of $777.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

