Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Makes New $4.30 Million Investment in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,450 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 44,249 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,384,000 after acquiring an additional 28,231 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. CMT Capital Markets Trading GmbH bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,146 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 281.8% in the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH opened at $292.97 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $606.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $311.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $265.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.41.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The company had revenue of $113.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.81 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.02%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $408.00 to $361.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.13.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

