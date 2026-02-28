Huntington National Bank Purchases 296,372 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF $FMDE

Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,705,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,372 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF were worth $97,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMDE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 12,968.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,544,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,924 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 107.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,312,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,574,000 after buying an additional 1,196,174 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 129.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,482,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,590,000 after buying an additional 836,827 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 2,830.4% in the 3rd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,621,000 after acquiring an additional 604,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,243,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $38.06 on Friday. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $26.93 and a one year high of $38.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 1.13.

About Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

