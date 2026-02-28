Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Acquires 25,696 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. $TPR

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 53,319 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,696 shares during the period. Keystone Investors PTE Ltd.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $6,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPR. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tapestry in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tapestry during the second quarter worth $52,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TPR opened at $155.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.67. The firm has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.11, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $58.39 and a one year high of $161.97.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 157.98% and a net margin of 6.95%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. Tapestry has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.450 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

Tapestry declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the luxury accessories retailer to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $129.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $160.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Tapestry to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.00.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 44,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $6,759,539.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 139,128 shares in the company, valued at $21,233,715.36. The trade was a 24.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Greco sold 14,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.44, for a total transaction of $2,199,997.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,302 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,880.88. This trade represents a 40.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,539 shares of company stock worth $25,364,406. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry, Inc is a New York City–based house of fashion brands that designs, produces and distributes a range of accessible luxury and lifestyle products. The company manages a portfolio led by Coach, along with Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman, each offering distinct product lines that include handbags and leather goods, footwear, ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, small leather goods, jewelry and lifestyle items. Tapestry’s operations encompass product design, marketing, wholesale partnerships, retail store operations and digital commerce.

Historically, the Coach brand traces its roots to a leather workshop in New York dating to the mid-20th century.

