Huntington National Bank Sells 77,161 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,525,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,161 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of Huntington National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $184,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Little House Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 16,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9%

IVW stock opened at $119.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.10. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $126.61.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Growth Index is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

