Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 183,082 UBS Group AG $UBS

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 183,082 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,481,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UBS Group during the second quarter worth $4,878,061,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 77,353,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,171,497,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417,945 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,424,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,975,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,448,219 shares during the period. Cevian Capital II GP LTD lifted its stake in UBS Group by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cevian Capital II GP LTD now owns 48,117,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,627,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in UBS Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,357,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,595,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,669 shares during the period.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Key UBS Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting UBS Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Migration of Credit Suisse clients nearly complete, reducing integration risk and lingering execution uncertainty. Article Title

Migration of Credit Suisse clients nearly complete, reducing integration risk and lingering execution uncertainty. Positive Sentiment: UBS named Lisa Golia head of its U.S. wealth adviser team, a hire that supports growth in a high?margin business line. Article Title

UBS named Lisa Golia head of its U.S. wealth adviser team, a hire that supports growth in a high?margin business line. Neutral Sentiment: Cointelegraph highlights UBS research downgrading U.S. equities as “overvalued,” noting this view could redirect flows into crypto (Bitcoin) if U.S. upside is constrained. That’s a market-movement story more than a direct UBS revenue driver. Article Title

Cointelegraph highlights UBS research downgrading U.S. equities as “overvalued,” noting this view could redirect flows into crypto (Bitcoin) if U.S. upside is constrained. That’s a market-movement story more than a direct UBS revenue driver. Neutral Sentiment: UBS exited a substantial-holder position in Australia’s Inghams Group — a portfolio rebalancing step that is unlikely to materially affect UBS’s fundamentals. Article Title

UBS exited a substantial-holder position in Australia’s Inghams Group — a portfolio rebalancing step that is unlikely to materially affect UBS’s fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: UBS research continues to move coverage (e.g., cut on Avantor, Buy on Zscaler) — standard sell?side activity that affects clients but has limited immediate impact on UBS equity. Article Title Article Title

UBS research continues to move coverage (e.g., cut on Avantor, Buy on Zscaler) — standard sell?side activity that affects clients but has limited immediate impact on UBS equity. Negative Sentiment: UBS warned private credit default rates could hit ~15% if an AI-driven bubble pops; the bank flagged systemic credit risks—this raises concerns about write?downs and loss rates across credit portfolios. Article Title

UBS warned private credit default rates could hit ~15% if an AI-driven bubble pops; the bank flagged systemic credit risks—this raises concerns about write?downs and loss rates across credit portfolios. Negative Sentiment: UBS downgraded its view on U.S. equities (citing dollar risks and slowing buybacks), signaling lower market activity and potential headwinds for trading and asset?management revenues if U.S. stocks underperform. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on UBS. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $60.30 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Get Our Latest Report on UBS Group

UBS Group Stock Down 1.2%

UBS stock opened at $41.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.94. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $49.36.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. UBS Group had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. UBS Group’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

UBS Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.83%.

UBS Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG is a Swiss multinational financial services firm that provides a broad range of banking and capital markets services to private, institutional and corporate clients. Headquartered in Zurich, UBS operates as a universal bank with a primary focus on wealth management, asset management, investment banking and retail and commercial banking in Switzerland. The firm serves high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth individuals, pension funds, corporations and institutional investors through a global network of offices.

Key business activities include global wealth management—offering financial planning, investment advisory, discretionary portfolio management and custody services—alongside asset management products for institutional and retail investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.