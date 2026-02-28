Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 9,998 Guardant Health, Inc. $GH

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 873,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,558,000 after buying an additional 173,281 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the third quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 147.3% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 50,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 30,094 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 54.4% during the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 301,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,835,000 after acquiring an additional 106,263 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GH stock opened at $93.90 on Friday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $120.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.51. The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.37 and a beta of 1.63.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $281.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on GH. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Guardant Health from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.57.

In other news, CTO Darya Chudova sold 5,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $567,122.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 7,012 shares in the company, valued at $729,528.48. This represents a 43.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terilyn J. Monroe sold 8,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.09, for a total transaction of $977,865.39. Following the transaction, the insider owned 20,990 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,749.10. This represents a 28.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 434,511 shares of company stock valued at $45,580,887. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company specializing in blood-based cancer diagnostics. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Redwood City, California, the company develops non-invasive tests that use circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) to profile genomic alterations in patients with solid tumors. Guardant Health’s mission is to advance cancer care by providing actionable data to clinicians, pharmaceutical partners and researchers worldwide.

The company’s flagship product, Guardant360, is a next-generation sequencing (NGS) assay designed to detect mutations, copy number variations and select fusions in more than 70 cancer-related genes.

