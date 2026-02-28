55,611 Shares in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. $DBRG Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DBRG. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth $23,579,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter worth about $13,747,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in DigitalBridge Group by 29.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,669,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,150 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,343,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,258,000 after acquiring an additional 929,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,225,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,633,000 after purchasing an additional 693,613 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “market outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. B. Riley Financial cut DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. TD Cowen downgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

DigitalBridge Group Price Performance

DBRG stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $15.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.70.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

(Free Report)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc (NYSE: DBRG) is a specialized global investment firm focused exclusively on digital infrastructure. The company originates, acquires, and manages a diversified portfolio of businesses that support the digital economy, including data centers, cell towers, small cells, fiber networks, edge infrastructure and related services. DigitalBridge seeks to generate sustainable, long-term returns for its investors by deploying capital into high-growth sectors driven by increasing data consumption, 5G deployment and cloud adoption.

Through its dedicated investment platforms, DigitalBridge provides equity and debt financing solutions to operators and owners of digital infrastructure assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.