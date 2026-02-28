GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $288,000 Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 94.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,743 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,431,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,181,341,000 after buying an additional 955,533 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,760,552 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,062,509,000 after acquiring an additional 542,841 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 55,868.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,421,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,541,880,000 after acquiring an additional 13,397,168 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,725,317,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Mastercard by 25.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,372,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,580,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,977 shares in the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore set a $610.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $685.00 price objective on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Macquarie Infrastructure lifted their target price on Mastercard from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Mastercard from $668.00 to $671.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group set a $610.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $669.27.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA opened at $515.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $545.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $559.56. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $465.59 and a 1 year high of $601.77. The company has a market capitalization of $460.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.52. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.The company had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.07%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

