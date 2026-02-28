Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $280.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $291.00 price target on the stock. CICC Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.53.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.7%

AMD stock opened at $200.21 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $267.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $326.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.55, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total transaction of $26,892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,277,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,116,186.64. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $4,216,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 289,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,679,337.38. This trade represents a 6.30% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 271,892 shares of company stock worth $58,476,908 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMD. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

