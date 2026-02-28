Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tableaux LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 34,231.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tableaux LLC now owns 623,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $288,589,000 after purchasing an additional 621,300 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 169.3% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 572,272 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $265,030,000 after buying an additional 359,748 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,697,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,048,993,000 after buying an additional 214,565 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $92,628,000. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1,478.6% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 203,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,415,000 after acquiring an additional 190,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $605.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $612.50.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of LMT opened at $659.24 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $669.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $581.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $509.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $20.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 108.53% and a net margin of 6.69%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.22%.

Key Lockheed Martin News

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin’s product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

