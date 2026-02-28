Huntington National Bank Buys 27,552 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 910,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,552 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $119,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. HSBC upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.85.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Matthew S. Levatich sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $239,348.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,948,433.84. The trade was a 5.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 7,263 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $965,979.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 196,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,106,836. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 15,442 shares of company stock valued at $2,271,573 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of EMR stock opened at $150.67 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $165.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $146.53 and a 200-day moving average of $137.27. The company has a market capitalization of $84.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be paid a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 54.28%.

Emerson Electric declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.