Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 606.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,706 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,362 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 553,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,608,000 after acquiring an additional 15,167 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,405.8% in the third quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 256,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,242,000 after purchasing an additional 239,166 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of AVEM opened at $88.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.72. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.52 and a twelve month high of $89.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.68.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation. AVEM was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

