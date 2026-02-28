Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Director Sells $749,000.00 in Stock

Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) Director Michael Gianoni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,429.08. This trade represents a 44.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Teradata Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $31.45 on Friday. Teradata Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $41.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.22. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. Teradata had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 81.80%. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradata has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Teradata Corporation will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised numerous quarterly and annual EPS forecasts (FY2026 raised to $1.66 from $1.40; FY2027 to $1.80; FY2028 to $1.86) — an earnings-revision trend that generally supports higher share valuations as sell-side models improve. Read More.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradata by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,953,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,306,000 after buying an additional 612,624 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teradata by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,913,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,151,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,722 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Teradata by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,600,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,151,000 after purchasing an additional 406,121 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDC. Zacks Research cut shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Citizens Jmp upped their price objective on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Teradata from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teradata from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata’s product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

