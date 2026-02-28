Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 7,334 Ormat Technologies, Inc. $ORA

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,334 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ORA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,458,000. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,880,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 62.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,073,639 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,928,000 after purchasing an additional 413,384 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,310,000. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the third quarter worth $14,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results: Revenue rose 19.6% to $276.0M and beat estimates; EPS met consensus. Management issued 2026 revenue guidance of up to $1.16B (about 14.6% growth), which supports topline momentum and longer?term growth expectations. Zacks: ORA Q4 Earnings Meet Estimates

Q4 results: Revenue rose 19.6% to $276.0M and beat estimates; EPS met consensus. Management issued 2026 revenue guidance of up to $1.16B (about 14.6% growth), which supports topline momentum and longer?term growth expectations. Positive Sentiment: Company is expanding its PPA (power purchase agreement) portfolio and investing in EGS (enhanced geothermal systems), initiatives management flagged as drivers of mid?term revenue growth. Seeking Alpha: Ormat expects 14.6% revenue growth

Company is expanding its PPA (power purchase agreement) portfolio and investing in EGS (enhanced geothermal systems), initiatives management flagged as drivers of mid?term revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Management released the earnings slide deck and call materials (presentation and transcript available), useful for investors assessing segment dynamics and project pipeline. Earnings Presentation Earnings Transcript

Management released the earnings slide deck and call materials (presentation and transcript available), useful for investors assessing segment dynamics and project pipeline. Neutral Sentiment: Board declared a modest quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share (ex?dividend March 10), which is income?supportive but small relative to total return expectations.

Board declared a modest quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share (ex?dividend March 10), which is income?supportive but small relative to total return expectations. Negative Sentiment: Analysts trimmed price targets: Robert W. Baird cut its target from $143 to $130 (still Outperform) and TD Cowen trimmed its target from $131 to $125 (still Buy). Those reductions can sap near?term upside and trigger selling. Benzinga: Baird PT Cut

Analysts trimmed price targets: Robert W. Baird cut its target from $143 to $130 (still Outperform) and TD Cowen trimmed its target from $131 to $125 (still Buy). Those reductions can sap near?term upside and trigger selling. Negative Sentiment: Coverage and commentary on recent share?price volatility and valuation have raised investor caution — ORA carries a high P/E and investors may be taking profits after the run, amplifying downward pressure. Yahoo Finance: Valuation After Volatility

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORA shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, February 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ormat Technologies from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ormat Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.00.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

ORA opened at $103.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.47 and a 200-day moving average of $108.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.39 and a 1-year high of $132.58.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $276.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.75 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 12.52%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc is a leading renewable energy company specializing in geothermal and recovered energy power plants. Through its vertically integrated business model, Ormat designs, develops, engineers, constructs, owns and operates clean energy projects worldwide. The company’s core technology centers on the Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC), which converts heat from geothermal sources or industrial waste streams into sustainable electricity without combustion.

Ormat’s offering includes turnkey power plant solutions, proprietary ORC equipment and ongoing operations and maintenance services.

