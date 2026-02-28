Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) Short Interest Update

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 88,409 shares, a decline of 39.6% from the January 29th total of 146,293 shares. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 104,884 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average trading volume of 104,884 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Polar Power in a report on Wednesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Polar Power currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Polar Power Stock Performance
About Polar Power
Polar Power, Inc (NASDAQ: POLA) is a California-based designer and manufacturer of direct current (DC) power generation and distribution systems. The company’s primary offerings include solar hybrid power systems, DC gensets and DC power modules engineered to provide reliable, off-grid or grid-tied power solutions. These products are tailored to applications in telecommunications, military, oil and gas, and other industries requiring continuous, low-cost energy delivery in remote or critical-power environments.
Polar Power’s solar hybrid systems combine solar photovoltaic arrays with DC generators and battery storage to create integrated, turnkey power plants.
