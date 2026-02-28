Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Short Interest Down 39.7% in February

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,228 shares, a decrease of 39.7% from the January 29th total of 2,036 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,381 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 22,381 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Alternatives International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.90% of Natural Alternatives International worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 32.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Natural Alternatives International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Natural Alternatives International Stock Performance

NASDAQ NAII opened at $2.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.36. Natural Alternatives International has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96. The company has a market cap of $16.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 9.06%.The firm had revenue of $34.80 million for the quarter.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natural Alternatives International, Inc (NASDAQ: NAII) is a developer and contract manufacturer of nutritional supplements and related health products. Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Carlsbad, California, the company specializes in turnkey solutions for dietary supplement and functional food brands, combining scientific research with large-scale production capabilities.

NAII’s product portfolio spans a wide range of dosage forms, including softgels, tablets, capsules, powders, effervescent drink mixes and chewables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.