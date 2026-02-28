Mkam Etf (NASDAQ:MKAM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mkam Etf (NASDAQ:MKAM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,755 shares, a drop of 39.9% from the January 29th total of 6,253 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 865 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 865 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

MKAM stock opened at $30.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 million, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.42. Mkam Etf has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $31.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.67.

The MKAM ETF (MKAM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks to provide the performance return of US large-cap equities, but with less volatility and downside risk. The actively managed fund utilizes a proprietary multi-factor model to shift the portfolios exposure between equities and fixed income investments. MKAM was launched on Apr 12, 2023 and is managed by MKAM.

