MAI Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF $PXH

MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 2,317.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,665 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management owned about 0.12% of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PXH. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $477,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 587,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,612 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA PXH opened at $28.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.60. Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $28.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.07.

Invesco RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

