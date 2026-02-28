MAI Capital Management Grows Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 9,673.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,880 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,282,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,876 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $21,222,000. CNO Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 141.5% in the second quarter. CNO Financial Group Inc. now owns 862,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,851,000 after buying an additional 505,000 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 270.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 459,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,122,000 after buying an additional 335,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 782,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,524,000 after acquiring an additional 196,945 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $39.89 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $39.08 and a 12-month high of $41.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day moving average of $41.24.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.2478 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.5%.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

