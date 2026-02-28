Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 21,672 Intel Corporation $INTC

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,672 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Intel by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,332,433 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,246,000 after buying an additional 51,383 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,579,378,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Intel by 91.8% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 765,091 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 366,092 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,903,735 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,644,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 247,660 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 123,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,545,593. The trade was a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Zinsner purchased 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 247,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,514,160. The trade was a 2.44% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $227.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -570.05, a PEG ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average of $37.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $54.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $45.74.

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

