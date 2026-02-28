Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 21,672 Intel Corporation $INTC

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,672 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Intel by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,332,433 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,246,000 after buying an additional 51,383 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,579,378,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Intel by 91.8% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 765,091 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 366,092 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,903,735 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,644,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 247,660 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 123,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.
In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,545,593. The trade was a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Zinsner purchased 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 247,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,514,160. The trade was a 2.44% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.
- Positive Sentiment: Intel announced a strategic collaboration with SambaNova to deliver high?performance, cost?efficient AI inference solutions — a tie-up that positions Intel in the fast?growing agentic AI inference market and supports revenue upside from AI server demand. SambaNova Unveils Fastest Chip for Agentic AI, Collaborates with Intel, and Raises $350M+
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst/coverage pieces and market commentary highlight Intel’s expanded AI inference push (new partnerships and product focus), which could drive incremental market share in multibillion?dollar AI inference markets and help monetize Intel’s foundry and data?center investments. Intel Expands AI Inference Capabilities: Will it Drive Growth?
- Positive Sentiment: Volatility in INTC has created option strategy and tactical buying interest — some market commentators view current swings as a tactical opportunity given the company’s improving fundamentals and AI exposure. Intel Stock (INTC) Volatility Creates Tactical Options Discount
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro and sector pieces note that AI?chip and inference markets are growing rapidly — this is a tailwind for all chip suppliers (including Intel), but competition and cycle timing remain key variables for near?term revenue. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chips Market Outlook, Growth, Industry Trends 2026-2035
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and features (e.g., Forbes) continue to debate the primary drivers that will move INTC long term — execution on process/foundry, AI product wins and capital allocation are repeatedly cited as determinative. What Will Move The Needle For Intel Stock?
- Negative Sentiment: Investor concern rose after a senior foundry executive left for Qualcomm — the departure sparked headlines and an intra?day sell?off as it raises questions about execution and talent retention in Intel’s foundry push. Intel Stock (NASDAQ:INTC) Plunges After Key Figure Loss
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst consensus remains cautious (consensus “Reduce” on some aggregator reports), which can cap upside as coverage and ratings influence institutional flows. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive pressure from incumbents (notably Nvidia and others doubling down on CPUs/accelerators) is highlighted in sector coverage — investors price in tougher market share battles and margin pressure. Nvidia’s CEO prepares investors for a renewed battle with Intel, AMD
INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $45.74.
Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.
Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.
