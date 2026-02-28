Fogo (FOGO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $18.13 Million

Fogo (FOGO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 28th. One Fogo token can currently be bought for $0.0256 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Fogo has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Fogo has a market capitalization of $96.91 million and $18.13 million worth of Fogo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fogo Token Profile

Fogo was first traded on January 15th, 2026. Fogo’s total supply is 9,955,260,528 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,781,192,466 tokens. The official website for Fogo is www.fogo.io. Fogo’s official message board is www.fogo.io/blog. The Reddit community for Fogo is https://reddit.com/r/fogochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fogo’s official Twitter account is @fogochain.

Buying and Selling Fogo

According to CryptoCompare, “Fogo (FOGO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2026. Fogo has a current supply of 9,955,124,394.03957261 with 3,781,124,394.03595761 in circulation. The last known price of Fogo is 0.02738335 USD and is down -8.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $18,416,498.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.fogo.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fogo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fogo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fogo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

