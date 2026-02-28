Parcl (PRCL) Price Hits $0.0126

Parcl (PRCL) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 28th. One Parcl token can now be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Parcl has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. Parcl has a total market capitalization of $5.21 million and $511.60 thousand worth of Parcl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Parcl

Parcl’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,284,457 tokens. The official website for Parcl is www.parcl.co. Parcl’s official Twitter account is @parcl.

Parcl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Parcl (PRCL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Parcl has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 412,284,457 in circulation. The last known price of Parcl is 0.0131134 USD and is down -4.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $498,619.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.parcl.co/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parcl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parcl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parcl using one of the exchanges listed above.

