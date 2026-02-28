Inpex Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Short Interest Update

Inpex Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 46,278 shares, a decrease of 39.9% from the January 29th total of 76,956 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 88,956 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 88,956 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on IPXHY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Inpex to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Nomura raised Inpex to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Get Inpex alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on IPXHY

Inpex Stock Up 3.0%

IPXHY stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.40. Inpex has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $25.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Inpex had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter.

Inpex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

INPEX is a Japan-based energy company primarily engaged in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas resources. The company’s activities span upstream exploration and field development, midstream project execution — notably liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities — and related resource management and commercial operations. INPEX’s portfolio includes conventional and unconventional hydrocarbon assets and associated engineering and project-management expertise to bring complex developments into production.

INPEX is known for participation and leadership in large-scale LNG projects, including the Ichthys LNG development off northern Australia, which represents a core midstream and export capability in the company’s business mix.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.