Power Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,552 Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Power Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,552 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in Shopify by 47.5% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 104.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Trending Headlines about Shopify
Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Large buyback and AI roadmap — Shopify announced a US$2 billion share buyback and introduced agentic storefronts plus the Universal Commerce Protocol, signaling aggressive capital return and a push to embed AI into merchants’ stacks, which can support revenue and margin expansion over time. Shopify Buyback And AI Push Test Valuation And Growth Expectations
- Positive Sentiment: GMV growth and AI integration — Portfolio commentary and independent coverage point to reaccelerating GMV coupled with deeper AI integration, reinforcing the case that product-led improvements are translating into merchant activity and payment/fulfillment revenue. Shopify (SHOP) GMV Growth Reaccelerates as AI Integration Strengthens Investment Case
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry AI tooling evolution — Third?party AI imaging and product-fidelity advances (Rewarx Studio) highlight broader e?commerce tooling improvements that benefit platforms like Shopify indirectly; helpful for merchant UX but not an immediate revenue catalyst. How Rewarx Studio AI is Solving the Fidelity Crisis in AI Product Photography: A Data-Driven Leap Across Global E-commerce Brands
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor interest and coverage — Multiple retail analyst/coverage pieces (Zacks, Seeking Alpha comparisons) are driving attention and search volume; these increase liquidity and volatility but offer mixed buy/sell signals. Is Trending Stock Shopify Inc. (SHOP) a Buy Now?
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst price-target cut and valuation pressure — Jefferies lowered its price target (from $160 to $125), citing softer software-sector multiples and valuation risk; with SHOP trading well above its 52?week low and still a high P/E, this weighs on near-term sentiment. Shopify Inc’s (SHOP) Target Price Lowered Amid Lower Software Valuation Concerns
- Negative Sentiment: Profit-taking after recent run and technicals — The stock’s drop comes amid a recent run-up, lower intraday volume versus average, and price sitting below its 50- and 200-day moving averages, which can trigger momentum-driven selling. Why Shopify (SHOP) Stock Is Up Today
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on SHOP
Shopify Price Performance
NASDAQ SHOP opened at $120.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.82, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.63. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.84 and a 12 month high of $182.19.
About Shopify
Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.
Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Shopify
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- 1,500 Banks Just Handed the Fed Your Bank Account
- The Biggest IPO Ever… Open to Everyday Folks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.