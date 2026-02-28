Power Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,552 Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Power Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,552 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in Shopify by 47.5% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 104.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $150.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wolfe Research raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $191.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.64.

NASDAQ SHOP opened at $120.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.82, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 2.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.63. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.84 and a 12 month high of $182.19.

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

