Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Stock Holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $9,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 6,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AXON shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $713.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $800.00 price target on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $762.93.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $542.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1-year low of $396.41 and a 1-year high of $885.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $537.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $625.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 356.84, a P/E/G ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.48.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.55. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 4.48%.The firm had revenue of $796.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and bullish bookings — Axon reported a double beat (EPS and revenue), ~39% revenue growth and a material increase in future contracted bookings with raised multi?year sales targets, which triggered the stock rally. Read More.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 20,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.60, for a total value of $11,052,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 249,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,874,805.20. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.92, for a total transaction of $5,519,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,110,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,021,464.24. This represents a 0.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 58,040 shares of company stock valued at $32,251,738 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops technology and weapons systems for public safety and law enforcement agencies, combining hardware, software and cloud services. The company’s hardware portfolio includes conducted energy weapons (commonly known as TASER devices), body-worn cameras and in-car camera systems. Axon pairs these devices with a suite of connected products and accessories designed to capture, store and manage field evidence.

Beyond hardware, Axon operates a subscription-based software platform for digital evidence management, evidence review and records management.

