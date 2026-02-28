Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 7,141 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,141 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,830,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,232,000 after buying an additional 388,890 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,467,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,319,000 after acquiring an additional 387,667 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,290,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,991,000 after acquiring an additional 177,990 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 3.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,136,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,736,000 after acquiring an additional 175,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 25.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,510,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,357,000 after acquiring an additional 703,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Janet S. Vergis sold 12,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $1,308,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,302. This represents a 43.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 price target on Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group set a $92.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.88.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.1%

CHD stock opened at $104.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.33 and a twelve month high of $116.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.41 and its 200-day moving average is $89.85.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 11.88%.The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.710-3.810 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.920-0.920 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 40.73%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company’s portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

