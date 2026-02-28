CVS Health Corporation $CVS Holdings Lifted by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 50.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 28,953 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in CVS Health by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 573 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at about $341,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,263,369 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,245,000 after purchasing an additional 42,408 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 83,638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,305,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS opened at $79.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.13. The stock has a market cap of $101.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CVS Health Corporation has a one year low of $58.35 and a one year high of $85.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $105.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.940-6.140 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 192.75%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over?the?counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in?store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk?in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

Featured Stories

