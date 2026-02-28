Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IVZ. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Invesco from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Fundamental Research set a $27.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Argus set a $31.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Invesco in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen set a $34.50 price objective on Invesco in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.46.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $26.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of -16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.69. Invesco has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $29.61.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 10.26% and a negative net margin of 6.92%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors raised its position in Invesco by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 11,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in Invesco by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 13,182 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 21,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco by 18.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is an independent global investment management firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: IVZ). With origins dating back to 1935, the company is dedicated to offering a wide array of investment strategies and solutions to both individual and institutional clients worldwide.

The firm’s product suite encompasses actively managed equity and fixed income funds, passive index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), closed-end funds, and unit investment trusts, alongside specialized offerings such as private markets, real estate, and structured products.

