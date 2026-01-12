First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $102.18 and last traded at $102.1750, with a volume of 96034 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.48.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.20 million, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Get First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at about $147,000.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.