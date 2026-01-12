Silver Grail Resources (CVE:SVG) Trading Down 45.5% – What’s Next?

Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (CVE:SVG – Get Free Report) was down 45.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.24. Approximately 888,283 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 437% from the average daily volume of 165,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

Silver Grail Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.61 million, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.20.

Silver Grail Resources Company Profile

Silver Grail Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and dealing of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, cobalt, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

