John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,544 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 169% from the previous session’s volume of 575 shares.The stock last traded at $32.5050 and had previously closed at $32.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of John Wiley & Sons in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Down 1.1%

The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.32. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 6.11%.The company had revenue of $421.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.40 million.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently 75.53%.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc is a global publishing and knowledge services company headquartered in Hoboken, New Jersey. Founded in 1807, Wiley has established itself as a leading provider of scholarly, educational and professional content across scientific, technical, medical and academic disciplines. The company leverages both print and digital platforms to deliver peer-reviewed journals, books, reference works and online resources to researchers, educators, students and professionals around the world.

Wiley’s operations are organized into key segments, including Research Publishing, which publishes over 1,600 peer-reviewed journals and a broad suite of digital books; Academic and Professional Learning, which offers course materials, interactive digital platforms and certification programs; and Education Solutions, providing custom learning environments, online degree programs and professional development services.

