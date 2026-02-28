Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $679,000 Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1,820.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.18, for a total value of $3,011,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 33,638 shares in the company, valued at $10,131,092.84. The trade was a 22.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 16,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.77, for a total value of $4,675,516.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,602.75. This represents a 73.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 92,845 shares of company stock valued at $27,239,631. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $307.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.33.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $308.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $289.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.51. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $230.43 and a one year high of $309.81.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The insurance provider reported $11.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.79. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.98%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc (NYSE: TRV) is a leading provider of property and casualty insurance products and services. The company underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance lines, offering coverage designed to protect individuals, small and midsize businesses, and large corporate clients against property loss, liability, and other operational risks. Travelers is known for combining underwriting, claims management and risk control services to help clients prevent losses and recover when incidents occur.

On the commercial side, Travelers writes primary and specialty coverages including property, general liability, commercial auto, workers’ compensation, professional and management liability, surety and inland marine.

