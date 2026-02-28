TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ) Shares Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.57 and last traded at $37.67. 833 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 2,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.82.

TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF Stock Down 0.4%

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.72.

Get TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF alerts:

TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $1.2042 per share. This represents a yield of 317.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th.

About TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF

The TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (FEBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FEBZ was launched on Jan 31, 2021 and is managed by TrueShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.