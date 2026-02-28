FireFly Metals (OTCMKTS:MNXMF) Stock Price Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

FireFly Metals Ltd (OTCMKTS:MNXMF – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.54 and last traded at $1.56. 12,814 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 17,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

FireFly Metals Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16.

About FireFly Metals

FireFly Metals Ltd engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral deposits in Australia and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Green Bay Project; Pickle Grow Project; and Limestone Well Project. It primarily explores for gold, titanium, vanadium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Green Bay copper-gold project in Newfoundland, Canada. The company was formerly known as Auteco Minerals Limited and changed its name to FireFly Metals Ltd in November 2023. FireFly Metals Ltd was incorporated in 2004 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

