Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (NYSE:AEF) Shares Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.68 and last traded at $8.71. 118,470 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 215,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average of $6.97.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.3%. This is an increase from Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (NYSE:AEF) is a closed?end investment company that seeks to provide investors with a combination of current income and long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in dividend-paying equities of companies located in emerging market countries. The fund offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of stocks across Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, targeting firms with strong cash flow characteristics and sustainable payout policies.
The investment process combines bottom-up fundamental research with a disciplined focus on income generation.
