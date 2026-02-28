Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (NYSE:AEF) Shares Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AEF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.68 and last traded at $8.71. 118,470 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 215,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average of $6.97.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.3%. This is an increase from Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEF. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd raised its position in Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 6.7% during the second quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund (NYSE:AEF) is a closed?end investment company that seeks to provide investors with a combination of current income and long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in dividend-paying equities of companies located in emerging market countries. The fund offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of stocks across Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, targeting firms with strong cash flow characteristics and sustainable payout policies.

The investment process combines bottom-up fundamental research with a disciplined focus on income generation.

