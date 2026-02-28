Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) Trading Down 1.8% – What’s Next?

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.36. 4,279 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 24,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Fusion Fuel Green in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fusion Fuel Green has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Fusion Fuel Green alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green Price Performance

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average is $4.06.

(Get Free Report)

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) is a renewable energy company focused on the development and commercialization of green hydrogen production technologies. The company specializes in solar-driven hydrogen generation, leveraging proprietary microelectrolyzer systems combined with concentrated solar power (CSP) to produce hydrogen with zero carbon emissions. Fusion Fuel’s ATHENA platform integrates advanced solar collectors, power electronics and modular electrolyzers to convert solar energy directly into green hydrogen, positioning the company as a provider of emission-free fuel solutions for industrial, transportation and utility applications.

At the core of Fusion Fuel’s offering is its scalable, containerized hydrogen production unit, which can be deployed in on-site or grid-connected installations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fusion Fuel Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fusion Fuel Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.