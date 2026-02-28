Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) Shares Down 6% – Should You Sell?

Orbsat Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSAT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.4870 and last traded at $0.4910. 31,744 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 116,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.5221.

Orbsat Stock Down 6.0%

The company has a market cap of $3.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 15.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Orbsat Company Profile

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

