Invesco DB Energy Fund (NYSEARCA:DBE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco DB Energy Fund (NYSEARCA:DBE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 20,549 shares, an increase of 328.3% from the January 29th total of 4,798 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,579 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,579 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Invesco DB Energy Fund Stock Up 2.4%

NYSEARCA:DBE traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.52. 12,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,837. Invesco DB Energy Fund has a 52 week low of $16.22 and a 52 week high of $20.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.81.

Get Invesco DB Energy Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB Energy Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DB Energy Fund by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 9,553 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Invesco DB Energy Fund by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 34,547 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Invesco DB Energy Fund by 260.0% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 92,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 66,537 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Energy Fund by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 88,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,564 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DB Energy Fund by 23.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 84,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 16,234 shares during the period.

Invesco DB Energy Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB Energy Fund (the Fund) is based on the Deutsche Bank Liquid Commodity Index – Optimum Yield Energy Excess Return (the Index). The Index is a rules-based index composed of futures contracts on some of the most heavily traded energy commodities in the world-light sweet crude oil (WTI), heating oil, brent crude oil, reformulated blendstock for oxygenate blending (RBOB) gasoline and natural gas. The Index is intended to reflect the performance of the energy sector. The Fund is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.